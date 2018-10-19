Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit should cancel dismissal orders of MSU staff: PMK founder S Ramadoss

By IANS

CHENNAI: PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Friday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to cancel the sacking of 42 non-teaching temporary staff of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

In a statement, Ramadoss said the University's Vice Chancellor K. Baskar was set to retire in four months and as per rules he should not allow fresh appointments at least six months prior to his retirement.

However, Baskar had dismissed the 42 staff who had put in 10 years of service and had started the process of recruiting new employees in their place, Ramadoss said.

Ramadoss said Governor Purohit should intervene as he was the Chancellor of the University.

The Manonmaniam Sundranar University was set up in 1990 to cater to the long-felt needs of the people of the three southern most districts of Tamil Nadu -- Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Kanyakumari.

It is named after the renowned Tamil Poet scholar P. Sundaram Pillai, author of the famous verse drama "Manonmaniam".

It is his poem that has become "Tamil Thaai Vazhthu" -- the official invocation song sung in all functions in Tamil Nadu.