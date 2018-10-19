Vijayakanth's wife Premalatha elected DMDK treasurer

By UNI

CHENNAI: Ms Premalatha, wife of actor-politician and DMDK Founder Vijayakanth, was on Friday elected as the Treasurer of the party.

A resolution electing Ms Premalatha Vijayakanth as Treasurer was adopted at a high level committee meeting of the party chaired by DMDK General Secretary Vijayakanth at the DMDK office here.

Though Ms Premalatha has been actively involved in party affairs and vigorously campaigned in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, this was for the first time she was given a party post.

The meeting also elected Dr V Elangovan as the Party Presidium Chairman and 'Azhagapuram' R Mohanraj as the Propaganda Secretary, Vijayakanth said in a release.