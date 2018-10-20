Alagappa university, SASTRA gets UGC nod for open and distance programmes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission has permitted 15 category-I universities, including two from Tamil Nadu, to offer open and distance learning programmes. The two category-I universities from Tamil Nadu that got the UGC’s nod are Alagappa University in Karaikudi and Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) in Thanjavur. In February, the UGC came up with Categorisation of Universities for grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation.

As per the clause 4.10 of the regulation, universities which were grouped under category-I could offer courses in open and distance learning mode, without the approval of the UGC, provided they satisfied all conditions laid down under UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulation of 2017, and amendments from time to time. The Distance Education Bureau of the UGC said in a public notice that 15 category-I universities have expressed their intention to start offering programmes through open and distance learning mode from the current academic session. They have also submitted affidavits that they shall scrupulously abide by the terms and condition as stipulated under UGC (ODL) Regulations, 2017, and its amendments and norms issued by the statutory bodies or councils from time to time. Higher education institutions cannot start any professional courses governed by specific acts of Parliament, except with the approval of the authority constituted thereunder.

The UGC has also warned higher education institutions that if any deviation is noticed, the same would entail not only withdrawal of recognition for ODL courses but also for courses offered by the institutions on regular and conventional mode.

In March, the UGC granted autonomy to 60 Higher Educational Institutions which have maintained high academic standards. In this, 25 universities were put under category-I and 27 universities were graded under category II.

