Home States Tamil Nadu

Alagappa university, SASTRA gets UGC nod for open and distance programmes

The two category-I universities from Tamil Nadu that got the UGC’s nod are Alagappa University in Karaikudi and Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) in Thanjavur.

Published: 20th October 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

UGC head office (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission has permitted 15 category-I universities, including two from Tamil Nadu, to offer open and distance learning programmes. The two category-I universities from Tamil Nadu that got the UGC’s nod are Alagappa University in Karaikudi and Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) in Thanjavur. In February, the UGC came up with Categorisation of Universities for grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation.

As per the clause 4.10 of the regulation, universities which were grouped under category-I could offer courses in open and distance learning mode, without the approval of the UGC, provided they satisfied all conditions laid down under UGC (Open and Distance Learning) Regulation of 2017, and amendments from time to time. The Distance Education Bureau of the UGC said in a public notice that 15 category-I universities have expressed their intention to start offering programmes through open and distance learning mode from the current academic session. They have also submitted affidavits that they shall scrupulously abide by the terms and condition as stipulated under UGC (ODL) Regulations, 2017, and its amendments and norms issued by the statutory bodies or councils from time to time. Higher education institutions cannot start any professional courses governed by specific acts of Parliament, except with the approval of the authority constituted thereunder.

The UGC has also warned higher education institutions that if any deviation is noticed, the same would entail not only withdrawal of recognition for ODL courses but also for courses offered by the institutions on regular and conventional mode.

In March, the UGC granted autonomy to 60 Higher Educational Institutions which have maintained high academic standards. In this, 25 universities were put under category-I and 27 universities were graded under category II.

15 universities

The Distance Education Bureau of the University Grants Commission said in a public notice that 15 category-I universities have expressed their intention to start offering programmes through open and distance learning mode from the current academic session

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SASTRA Alagappa University Distance Learning Programmes UGC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp