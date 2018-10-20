Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court orders interim stay on recital of Tamil Prabandam

The Madras High Court has imposed an interim bar on recital/chanting of Tamil Prabandam of Acharya Vedanta Desika at Sri Devarajaswamy Temple at Kancheepuram.

Published: 20th October 2018 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 09:51 AM

Madras High Court (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has imposed an interim ban on recital/chanting of Tamil Prabandam of Acharya Vedanta Desika at Sri Devarajaswamy Temple at Kancheepuram.The case related to differences between Vadakalai and Tenkalai sects of Iyengars on whether the Tamil Prabandam can be recited at the Sri Devarajaswamy Temple.

On Thursday, Justice S Vaidyanathan passed the interim order at a special sitting at his residence on a petition filed by one K B Srinivasan. The judge said the relief sought for in the petition was to prohibit chanting/reciting of Tamil Prabandam of Sri Vedanta Desika in the evening on October 18 at Devarajaswamy Devasthanam in Kancheepuram.

In the main petition (filed by AK Suresh alias Satagopan), the prayer was restricted only for the rendition of Prabandam of Acharya Vedanta Desika at Sri Devarajaswamy temple on September 21, 2018. Justice R Mahadevan had ordered orally to continue the recital of Tamil Prabandam in the aforesaid temple and that the matter would be taken up for hearing on October 22.

It was represented by the present petitioner (Srinivasan) that when the relief sought for was restricted only to September 21, without taking any further orders from the court, the petitioner Suresh has proceeded to chant/recite in the morning on October 18 and therefore, they should be restrained from chanting in the evening on that date.

“Taking note of the above fact, until further orders or modification of this order during the hearing of the petition by Justice R.Mahadevan, there shall be no recital/chanting of Tamil Prabandam of Acharya Vedanta Desika at Sri Devarajaswamy Temple, Kancheepuram,” the judge said.

