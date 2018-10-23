Home States Tamil Nadu

H Raja apologises to HC judges in contempt case

When the suo-moto contempt petition came up before the bench on Monday, the BJP national secretary appeared and tendered the unconditional apology.

Published: 23rd October 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : BJP national secretary H Raja, who has been accused of making scandalous remarks against the judiciary, tendered an unconditional apology to a division bench of Justices C T Selvam and M Nirmal Kumar, on Monday.“Recording the apology of contemnor informed in his affidavit dated October 22, this contempt petition shall stand closed,” the bench said.

When the suo-moto contempt petition came up before the bench on Monday, the BJP national secretary appeared and tendered the unconditional apology. He told the judges, “those words were uttered in a highly agitated state. It was purely unintentional. I was in an emotional state.

Only after watching the video did I realise that it was wrong. I tender my unconditional apology for the same.” The suo-motu contempt proceedings were initiated on September 17 last, a day after Raja made the comments, in connection with a Vinayaka idols’ procession in Pudukottai district.

The court was concerned only about the dignity of the institution, the bench orally said. When the contemnor has apologised for his act, it is appropriate to close the contempt plea, the bench said and added that the majesty of the court lay in its magnanimity.Raja allegedly made the comments during an argument with the police in Meiyapuram village Pudukkottai district on September 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp