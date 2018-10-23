H Raja apologises to HC judges in contempt case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : BJP national secretary H Raja, who has been accused of making scandalous remarks against the judiciary, tendered an unconditional apology to a division bench of Justices C T Selvam and M Nirmal Kumar, on Monday.“Recording the apology of contemnor informed in his affidavit dated October 22, this contempt petition shall stand closed,” the bench said.

When the suo-moto contempt petition came up before the bench on Monday, the BJP national secretary appeared and tendered the unconditional apology. He told the judges, “those words were uttered in a highly agitated state. It was purely unintentional. I was in an emotional state.

Only after watching the video did I realise that it was wrong. I tender my unconditional apology for the same.” The suo-motu contempt proceedings were initiated on September 17 last, a day after Raja made the comments, in connection with a Vinayaka idols’ procession in Pudukottai district.

The court was concerned only about the dignity of the institution, the bench orally said. When the contemnor has apologised for his act, it is appropriate to close the contempt plea, the bench said and added that the majesty of the court lay in its magnanimity.Raja allegedly made the comments during an argument with the police in Meiyapuram village Pudukkottai district on September 15.