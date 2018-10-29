Tamil Nadu government moves SC seeking extension of cracker bursting time

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its order that had put restrictions on burning of firecrackers.

The Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led government sought the extension of cracker bursting time on Diwali.

On October 23, the apex court refused to impose a blanket ban on the bursting of firecrackers but with certain conditions.

The court had stated that people would be allowed to burst firecrackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm on the Diwali day which falls on November 7 this year.

The top court had allowed use of only green firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels during all religious festivals.

Last year, the top court had banned sale of firecrackers in the capital city.