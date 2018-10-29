Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government moves SC seeking extension of cracker bursting time

The court had stated that people would be allowed to burst firecrackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm on the Diwali day which falls on November 7 this year.

Published: 29th October 2018 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2018 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Crackers can be burst only between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Diwali and between 11:45 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year and Christmas. (Photo | EPS)

A file image of a firecracker. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its order that had put restrictions on burning of firecrackers.

The Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led government sought the extension of cracker bursting time on Diwali.

On October 23, the apex court refused to impose a blanket ban on the bursting of firecrackers but with certain conditions.

The court had stated that people would be allowed to burst firecrackers only between 8 pm and 10 pm on the Diwali day which falls on November 7 this year.

The top court had allowed use of only green firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels during all religious festivals.

Last year, the top court had banned sale of firecrackers in the capital city. 

