Welfare schemes being implemented for Backward Classes: Tamil Nadu CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Various welfare schemes are being implemented for Backward and Most Backward Classes by the Tamil Nadu government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said here on Sunday.

He was replying to felicitations at a function organised by All India Vanniyakula Shathriya Sangangalin Peramaippu.

Besides the Chief Minister, his deputy O Panneerselvam were the chief guests. The function was chaired by SSR Ramadoss, president of the outfit.

Panneerselvam said that the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa carved out Viluppuram district from South Arcot district and named it after the late SS Ramasamy Padaiyachiyar. In order to protect the charitable trusts and endowments’ of Vanniyars, a law Tamil Nadu Vanniyakula Kshatriya Public Trusts and Endowments ( Protection and Maintenance) Act-2018 had been enacted by the Tamil Nadu government, he said.

Palaniswami said in order to commemorate SS Ramasamy Padaiyachiyar, he had declared in the Assembly on June 29 the late leader’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as a government function. “I announced that a memorial building would be constructed for the leader in Cuddalore district. A statue of the leader will also be installed in the building.

“Following this, land has been allotted at Manchakkuppam in Cuddalore district and `2.15 crore fund has been allotted for constructing the memorial. I laid the foundation stone for the memorial on August 24, this year”, the Chief Minister recalled.

He said the Tamil Nadu government was implementing various welfare schemes for the betterment of Backward and Most Backward classes and minorities. A total of 1,343 hostels are functioning under Backward Class and Most Backward Class and Minorities welfare department. Totally, 84,814 students are being benefited.

To enhance the spoken English and personality development skills of the hostel inmates, who are studying higher secondary classes, Rs 2.51 crores fund has been allotted.

In order to help BC, MBC and minority students to crack competitive examinations like UPSC, TNPSC, TRB and RRB various guides will be given to them during the 2018-2019 academic year. The income ceiling for availing educational scholarship has been increased to `two lakhs from `one lakh.

A total of 11.78 lakh bicycles are being offered at a cost of `437.86 crore. Likewise, various welfare schemes are being implemented by the Tamil Nadu government for the welfare of BC, MBC and Minorities” he said.

“ Besides, with the aim to protect and prevent misuse of public charitable trusts and endowments created by the Vanniyar community members across the State, a board has been created by the State government. By which, 78 charitable trusts and endowments have been identified across 18 districts in the State so far. Besides, a Bill has also been passed ( to protect Vanniyar charitable trusts and endowments) and it has been sent to the President for his assent”, he said.

He said that SS Ramasamy Padiyachiyar’s portrait will be placed in the Assembly.

