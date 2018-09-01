Chidambaram’s family exempted from court appearance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A division bench of the Madras High Court has granted exemption to former Union minister P Chidambaram’s wife Nalini, son Karti and daughter-in-law Srinidhi from appearing before the Special Court for Economic Offence Cases in the City in connection with the black money case, till September 14.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad gave the relief, while passing interim orders on the appeal moved by Nalini, a senior advocate, her son and daughter-in-law, on Friday.

The issue pertains to alleged non-disclosure of assets and bank accounts held by the trio in foreign countries. According to the IT department, the trio had failed to disclose the property they jointly own in Cambridge worth Rs 5.37 crore. It amounted to an offence under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, it said.

Karti had failed to disclose an overseas account he holds with Metro Bank in the UK and investments he had made in Nano Holdings LLC in the US. He has also failed to disclose investments made by Chess Global Advisory, a company co-owned by him, which also amounts to an offence under the Act. Assailing the prosecution, the trio approached the Madras HC.