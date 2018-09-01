Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami announces implementation of projects worth Rs 1000 crore in Salem

EPS inaugurates slew of projects including 12 green space parks under SCMC limits constructed at an outlay of D5.07L; highlights steps taken to boost education.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami playing badminton after inaugurating a park in Salem on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM : The second day of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s three-day visit saw him attending a series of functions, and announcing implementation of Rs 1,000 crore-worth projects in Salem on Friday.
In the morning, the CM inaugurated 12 green space parks under Salem City Municipal Corporation limits constructed at an outlay of Rs 5.07 lakh.

The green space parks have walking and jogging paths, meditation hall, herbal plants, paintings, drinking water facility, along with solar panels to generate power, and an on-site compost yard. After inaugurating a park in Ammapet, he showed his skills badminton skills. Later, he handed over 55 battery-operated vehicles worth around Rs 1.38 crore under Smart City mission, and flagged off an anti-plastic awareness rally from Bose Maidan. In a function at Nehru auditorium, the Chief Minister handed over uniforms to school students.

Talking about initiatives taken by the government to boost education, Palaniswami said, “Several schemes have been implemented. Improvement in the quality of education is a testimony to our efforts. Literacy rate is also rising.” He said that now government schools were offering facilities on par with private institutions. He also said that because of 76 new arts and science colleges, the current academic year saw a 20 per cent rise in admission. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Salem green space parks Smart City mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case