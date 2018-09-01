DMK cadres strictly told not to fall at Stalin’s feet while meeting him 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The DMK cadre have been strictly advised to avoid falling at the feet of party president MK Stalin while meeting him to extend wishes.A statement from the party headquarters on Friday recalled that last year itself, Stalin asked the cadre not to fall at his feet out of excitement when he took over as working president.“Now, since he has assumed the post of party president, cadre are trying to fall at his feet out of excitement. They should avoid doing so, instead they can say ‘vanakkam’,” the statement said.

Moreover, the statement has asked the cadre to present books when they visit Stalin instead of bringing garlands and shawls. The books presented to him are being donated to libraries in the State benefiting the students and the general public.The partymen should avoid erecting banners in large numbers for party programmes in which the leader would participate, the statement said, adding that only a few banners displaying time and place were enough.

Two veterans return

Meanwhile, two senior leaders- V Karuppasamy Pandian of Tirunelveli and V Mullaivendan of Dharmapuri- returned to the DMK in the presence of Stalin in Chennai on Friday.