Home States Tamil Nadu

Kerala misrepresenting facts: EPS

Mulliperiyar dam attained its full capacity only a week after Kerala started grappling with the flood, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that Kerala was misrepresenting facts.

Published: 01st September 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami . (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Refuting allegations levelled by Kerala that the floods in the neighbouring State were a fallout of Tamil Nadu’s refusal to lower the water level at Mullaiperiyar Dam, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that Kerala was misrepresenting facts. Recalling prolonged fight that J Jayalalithaa waged, Palaniswami said, “She filed a case in the SC, seeking permission to raise water level at Mullaiperiyar dam from 136 feet to 142 feet. After a legal tussle, the apex court gave its permission to raise the level. We stored 142 feet water as per that order. 

“Before the onset of monsoon, an expert team visited the dam and certified it was strong. However, now, Kerala is spreading misinformation that we (Tamil Nadu) are the reason for the floods there. Similarly, the Supreme Court in its verdict said that after strengthening the dam, we can store water up to 152. Now, works to strengthen the dam is on. 

“We are in no way responsible for the deluge in Kerala. After almost all dams attained their full capacity, floods hit Kerala. The truth is Mulliperiyar dam attained its full capacity only a week after Kerala started grappling with flood. After the dam achieved full capacity, we cautioned many times about opening the sluices and released water in a phases. Kerala is spreading misinformation to stop us from raising the level,” the CM said.

Project watch
 Rs 45.64 crore schemes under Integrated Child Development services
 Houses worth Rs 525.57 crore
 344 schemes worth Rs 251.25 crore under PWD
 3.14 lakh works completed at an outlay of Rs 1388.58 crore under DRDA

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mullaiperiyar Dam floods Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case