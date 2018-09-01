Kerala misrepresenting facts: EPS

By Express News Service

SALEM: Refuting allegations levelled by Kerala that the floods in the neighbouring State were a fallout of Tamil Nadu’s refusal to lower the water level at Mullaiperiyar Dam, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that Kerala was misrepresenting facts. Recalling prolonged fight that J Jayalalithaa waged, Palaniswami said, “She filed a case in the SC, seeking permission to raise water level at Mullaiperiyar dam from 136 feet to 142 feet. After a legal tussle, the apex court gave its permission to raise the level. We stored 142 feet water as per that order.

“Before the onset of monsoon, an expert team visited the dam and certified it was strong. However, now, Kerala is spreading misinformation that we (Tamil Nadu) are the reason for the floods there. Similarly, the Supreme Court in its verdict said that after strengthening the dam, we can store water up to 152. Now, works to strengthen the dam is on.

“We are in no way responsible for the deluge in Kerala. After almost all dams attained their full capacity, floods hit Kerala. The truth is Mulliperiyar dam attained its full capacity only a week after Kerala started grappling with flood. After the dam achieved full capacity, we cautioned many times about opening the sluices and released water in a phases. Kerala is spreading misinformation to stop us from raising the level,” the CM said.

