Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister refutes Stalin’s charge on Smart City works

Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Friday refuted the allegations levelled by DMK president MK Stalin over the Smart City project being implemented in 11 cities across Tamil Nadu. 

Published: 01st September 2018 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

S P Velumani, Minister of Muncipal Administration Rural Development. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Friday refuted the allegations levelled by DMK president MK Stalin over the Smart City project being implemented in 11 cities across Tamil Nadu. 
In a statement here, the minister said Stalin’s remark that there was no progress in the Smart City project had exposed the fact that the DMK leader did not know anything about the execution of this project. 

For the past one year, this project has been going on in full swing in all 11 cities and the work is now in different stages. In Chennai, under the project, 33 works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore and of this, 20 works have been completed at a cost of Rs 310 crore while works on multi-storeyed parking slot in T Nagar, pavement for pedestrians, modernised parks, among others were going on, Velumani noted. 

As for Stalin’s charge on setting up of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the minister said that after a due tender process, bids were opened and work order was given to Keltron since it quoted the lowest bid.  Keltron has been fulfilling the electronic requirements of ISRO and it is also engaged with the Kolkata Metro Rail project, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Smart City works DMK MK Stalin Integrated Command and Control Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case