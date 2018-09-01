Minister refutes Stalin’s charge on Smart City works

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Friday refuted the allegations levelled by DMK president MK Stalin over the Smart City project being implemented in 11 cities across Tamil Nadu.

In a statement here, the minister said Stalin’s remark that there was no progress in the Smart City project had exposed the fact that the DMK leader did not know anything about the execution of this project.

For the past one year, this project has been going on in full swing in all 11 cities and the work is now in different stages. In Chennai, under the project, 33 works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore and of this, 20 works have been completed at a cost of Rs 310 crore while works on multi-storeyed parking slot in T Nagar, pavement for pedestrians, modernised parks, among others were going on, Velumani noted.

As for Stalin’s charge on setting up of the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), the minister said that after a due tender process, bids were opened and work order was given to Keltron since it quoted the lowest bid. Keltron has been fulfilling the electronic requirements of ISRO and it is also engaged with the Kolkata Metro Rail project, he added.