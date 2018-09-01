Home States Tamil Nadu

Parties lay stress on halt to money distribution

Pollachi V Jayaraman (AIADMK) said that 1,674 new polling booths had been set up and Booth Level Officers should be appointed for these booths.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Representatives of political parties who took part in the all-party meeting convened by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo at the secretariat here on Friday put forward several suggestions of which the ones related to checking money distribution at any cost and ensuring error-free electoral rolls assumed significance. Pollachi V Jayaraman (AIADMK) said that 1,674 new polling booths had been set up and Booth Level Officers should be appointed for these booths. He also demanded error-free electoral rolls. 

Peter Alphonse (Congress) said that until the Election Commission checked distribution of money, conducting elections would only be a mockery of democracy.  In the past, despite I-T department providing evidence against some candidates, action was yet to be taken against them. The EC should contain electoral expenditure of political parties. Mathivanan (DMK) said the EC should ensure 100 per cent error-free electoral rolls. 

He also said  the EC had failed to take action against those involved in money distribution during the RK Nagar by-election. He also said competent officers should be appointed as Booth Level Officers. Jaishankar ( BJP) echoed the same view that money distribution should be checked.

