Seven killed, 30 injured as two buses collide near Tamil Nadu's Salem

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Seven people, including two women, were killed and 30 others injured when two buses collided head-on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2 am on the outskirts of Salem, about 150 km from here, when a speeding bus proceeding towards Krishnagiri dashed against a mini-van parked on the national highway before colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The bus overturned, resulting in the death of seven people, they added. The police rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

Salem District Collector Rohini also visited the accident spot.

The injured persons were admitted to a government hospital in Salem, the police added.