Third judge reserves order on 18 MLAs disqualification

The outcome of the case is expected to potentially change the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The hearing in the 18 AIADMK MLAs’ disqualification case before the Supreme Court-appointed third judge Justice M Sathyanarayanan came to an end on Friday and the judge reserved the case for final order.The outcome of the case is expected to potentially change the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. When the plea was taken up for final hearing on Friday, senior counsel C Aryama Sundaram, appearing for the Assembly Speaker, argued against Justice Sundar’s order, which labelled the disqualification order as ‘perverse’ and said that it was based on extraneous materials.

“It the materials are relevant to the subject, then they cannot be said to be extraneous,” Sundaram said and added that reliance on materials, which are not extraneous, cannot be said to be perverse.Sundaram also defended the Speaker for treating the cases of STK Jakkaiyan, O Panneerselvam and the 18 MLAs differently and said it cannot be said to be malafide. It is the discretion of the Speaker, based on the available materials and circumstances.

Countering the submissions, senior counsel for the disqualified legislators, PS Raman said, “If such actions of the Speaker are permitted, it would be dangerous to the democracy. Every leader of the party would become unshakable. Any member who opens their mouth would face disqualification. The elected members would become slaves of the party leader.”By not allowing the 18 MLAs to participate in the legislature, about 10 per cent of the population of Tamil Nadu are denied representation, he added.

