Voter population in Tamil Nadu down by four lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The voter population in Tamil Nadu has come down slightly, that is, by four lakh. In January, the total number of voters stood at 5.86 crore and now it has come to 5.82 crore. However, the number of women voters continues to outnumber men. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, chairing an all-party meeting held on Friday ahead of the release of draft electoral rolls on September 1, told reporters that the total number of voters stands at 5,82,89,379. Of this, 2,88,76,791 are men and 2,94,07,404 are women while 5,184 are transgenders.

The CEO said the special summary revision of electoral rolls of intensive nature would begin from September 1 with January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date. Persons who will be completing 18 years of age on January 1, 2019 and the persons whose names are not included in the electoral rolls can apply for inclusion.

The draft rolls will be published in all districts in the designated locations (mostly polling station locations which are school buildings). The rolls would also be hosted on the website: elections.tn.gov.in Copies of the rolls would be handed over to the recognised political parties by the District Election Officers.As per the final rolls of the previous special summary revision, 2018, published on January 10, the total electorate of Tamil Nadu was 5.86 crore (Male: 2.90 crore; Female: 2.96 crore; Third Gender: 5197). During the continuous updating period from January 11 to August 31, 1.82 lakh persons have included themselves as voters.

On account of death, shifting and duplicate entries, 5.78 lakh deletions have been made. The highest electorate in the State is in the Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Kancheepuram district with 6.07 lakh voters while the Harbour constituency in Chennai district has the lowest electorate in the State with 1.64 lakh voters. Relevant part /section of the electoral rolls will be read in the grama sabha/local bodies and residents’ welfare association meetings on September 8, 22, October 6 and 13 for verification of names.

Special campaigns will be conducted on September 9 and 23, October 7 and 14 (all Sundays), at the designated locations (generally the polling stations). Forms for inclusion/deletion/modification/transposition of entries in the electoral rolls will be available at the designated locations.