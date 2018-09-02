‘Chameleon-like’ DMK did no good for Tamil Nadu: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Criticising the ‘chameleon-like’ nature of the DMK, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was on a three-day visit to Salem district, said, “Despite having had an alliance with BJP and enjoying power at the Centre a few years ago, the DMK, at present, was criticising them as a fundamentalist organisation.”

On the third day of his visit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami attended various government functions in Yercaud, where he was welcomed by hundreds of his party cadre. Palaniswami garlanded the statue of the late chief minister MGR after hoisting the party flag.

Speaking at a function, the chief minister said that although the State government has been implementing various schemes for people’s welfare, the opposition parties have been repeatedly criticising the government. “No party, except DMK, had an opportunity to have powerful representatives both at the State and the Centre. Even that party did not do anything for the benefit of people in Tamil Nadu,” he added. “The DMK, which was in alliance with BJP and Congress, was opportunistic by being chameleon-like. None, other than the members of Karunanidhi’s family, could become either an MLA or MP.

However, in AIADMK, even a block-level cadre could become a chief minister,” Palaniswami added.

“In my regime, urban facilities would be made available for everyone living in the rural belt of Tamil Nadu. I would work hard for the welfare of poor people and continuously extend my support to the farmers. In order to improve the economic status of villagers, our government would provide all facilities,” the chief minister said, adding that education and agriculture were the two eyes of the State government.