Demand grows for arts, science and agriculture courses

S Mannar Mannan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While engineering colleges are struggling to admit students, arts and science colleges are having no such problems, with a large number of students queuing up to get admission.

Periyar University Vice-Chancellor P Kolandaivel said, “Arts and science graduates have opportunities in diverse fields. They have much better openings. Compared to engineering education, arts and science students have to spend lesser money and at the end of their course, get more opportunities. Arts and science graduates can even go for clerical jobs. That is the reason these courses are preferred.”

“In engineering education, while quantity has increased, quality hasn’t been ensured. It also offers limited opportunities. Due to a slowdown in the IT industry, engineering graduates are getting lesser job opportunities. Apart from this, they have to spend more, nearly Rs 6-10 lakh, which is much higher when compared to expenditure incurred in pursing arts and science education,” he pointed out. “Due to high NPAs (Non-Performing Assets), banks have also become more cautious in giving educational loans. Scholarships given to SC/ST students have also come down.”

Former general secretary of Association of University Teachers, C Pichandy said, “The market is saturated with engineering graduates. Software companies also demand workforce from other disciplines like social science, commerce, economics and management for doing analytics. Normally, an engineering graduate’s expectation will be more in terms of salary. From the financial point of view of the employer, arts and science graduates are more employable. In recent days, arts and science colleges also have started looking for campus placements for their graduates. Many colleges have signed MOUs with software and other companies to train their graduates on campus. That has also attracted students towards arts and science colleges.”

Pichandy further said, “There is a general shift from engineering towards arts and science, owing to various reasons. One of the chief reasons is that, when compared to engineering graduates, arts and science graduates are at ease in writing competitive examinations. There is a growing consciousness on the importance of CA, which has led to an increase in commerce graduates. Also, more students are showing interest in psychology, sociology and political science. These disciplines find them jobs in market research companies and for providing counselling. Arts and science graduates also remain in an organisation for a longer period than engineering graduates. That is another reason why companies are looking for them,” he added.

He also cautioned that the present trend could be counter-productive, as more arts and science graduates could flood the market as more such colleges are opened in the future.

Similarly, agricultural education has also gained in popularity. “In 2013, Tamil Nadu had only four private agricultural colleges. Now it has gone up to 26, with 22 new colleges being started in the last five years. This shows growing popularity of agricultural education. Even many private universities have started agricultural education courses,” said S Mahimairaja, Dean (Agriculture), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. “Banking sector will also be seeing hundreds and thousands of vacancies in the next five years.”