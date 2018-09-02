Home States Tamil Nadu

Governor Banwarilal Purohit opens exhibition hailing Centre’s schemes

Ahead of the big 2019 poll battle, the Modi government in May this year came out with the slogan, ‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’ to mark its four years in power at the Centre.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the exhibition titled ‘Saaf Niyath - Sahi Vikas’ at Koyambedu Mofussil bus terminus on Saturday | D SAMPATH KUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The waiting area of the Koyambedu bus terminus now bears a photographic exhibition titled ‘Saaf Niyath - Sahi Vikas’ , which was installed to disseminate information on various schemes and programmes promised by Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday inaugurated the exhibition.

Ahead of the big 2019 poll battle, the Modi government in May this year came out with the slogan, ‘Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’ (Clean intent, right development), to mark its four years in power at the Centre. As part of the government’s attempts to publicise its work, the Regional Outreach Bureau of the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry organised this exhibition.

The exhibits provide information about schemes such as Jandhan Yojana, Make in India, Digital India, Beti Bachaao Beti Padhao, Ayushman Bharat, Ujawala Scheme, Direct Benefit Transfer, Skill India, Mudra Yojana, Smart City Mission, Start up India, Atal Pension Yojana,

Mission Antyodaya, Rashtriya Gokul Mission, Bharatiya Janayshadhi, Poshan Abhiyan and Khelo India.
Purohit, who expressed his happiness at opening the exhibition, said, “The photographs displayed at the exhibition will show people the right way to development.” He added that people who see the exhibition, benefit from the schemes.

