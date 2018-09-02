Home States Tamil Nadu

Green fodder Sorghum distributed to goshalas by Banwarilal Purohit

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday distributed green fodder Sorghum grown at Raj Bhavan to the goshalas maintained by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department.

Published: 02nd September 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day ahead of the Krishna Jayanthi, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday distributed green fodder Sorghum grown at Raj Bhavan to the goshalas maintained by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and a goshala in Uthiramerur.

  As a constructive measure, uncultivated land in Raj Bhavan was brought under fodder cultivation three months ago and a few tonnes of fodder were produced. Green fodder Sorghum is easily digestible and contains more protein, carbohydrate and other nutrients when compared to dry fodder. It can very well replace the dry fodder requirement for the cattle and reduce the water consumption during summer, a release from Raj Bhavan said. The executive officers of the 10 temples including Kapaleeswarar temple, Mylapore, 

