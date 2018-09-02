Home States Tamil Nadu

Minister C Vijaya Baskar’s father denies I-T charge on unaccounted cash

DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday demanded that Health Minister C Vijaya Basker immediately step down following his father’s reported submission before the IT department.

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

C Vijaya Baskar | EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar’s father Chinnathambi rejected the allegations made by Income Tax department that he had received cash from various persons to get them government jobs and transfers.

This comes in the wake of a report submitted by the Income Tax department to the State government over alleged irregularities in mining and seizure of unaccounted cash from the Health Minister’s home in Pudukottai, accessed by the media.

The report alleged that according to a sworn statement recorded from Chinnathambi, of the Rs 20 lakh recovered from the minister’s residence at Ilupur in Pudukottai, Rs 12,96,000 was found in brown covers with names of candidates written on each cover with regard to job in nutrition meal scheme. However, the allegation has been denied by the Health Minister and his father Chinnathambi in a statement said that political rivals were spreading rumours and causing mental stress to the family. “We have been cooperating with Income Tax and will face these alleged insinuations both legally and politically,” he added.

Denying the allegations, the Minister said the raids happened one-and-a-half year ago. There was no seizure of cash by the Income Tax department. “And we have been cooperating with Income Tax officials. We will be legally taking up this case,” the minister said.

The Income Tax report also alleged that during search and seizure proceedings conducted at  the premises of J Srinivasan, personal assistant to the Health Minister at Vasantham Flats in New Betaniya Nagar in Valasaravakkam, two incriminating documents containing data-wise noting of fund collection and its application was recovered from e-mail  janakiramanseenu@gmail.com (operated by J Srinivasan).

Similarly the Income Tax department alleged that it perused through collections made to various persons and entities from July 23, 2015 to November 9, 2016 which are worth more than Rs 20.75 crore. Srinivasan could not be contacted.

Basker should step down: DMK
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday demanded that Health Minister C Vijaya Basker immediately step down following his father’s reported submission before the IT department that he had collected the bribe meant for the minister.   “If Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami refuses to drop Vijaya Basker, then Governor Banwarilal Purohit should dismiss the minister immediately,” Stalin said in a statement here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Income Tax department unaccounted cash C Vijaya Baskar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to