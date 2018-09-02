Home States Tamil Nadu

Pediatric cancers show improved survival in Tyacon: Dr V Shanta

Teenage and young adult (TYA) age group constitutes those in 15-29 age group and persons belonging to first half in the age group are prone to pediatric cancer.

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

cancer

(Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teenage and young adult (TYA) cancer constitutes six per cent of all cancers with leukemia being the most common malignancy in both sexes, according to experts.

TYA age group constitutes those in 15-29 age group and persons belonging to first half in the age group are prone to pediatric cancer.

Speaking at Tyacon 2018, chairman of the Adyar Cancer Institute Dr V Shanta said pediatric cancers showed improved survival in Tyacon group. “Use of anti-cancer drugs like alkylating agents, anthrax cyclones, and platinums radiation therapy all have long-term morbidities and have to be considered very carefully prior to their use.

Fertility preservation, psychosocial support, prevention of cardiac and pulmonary morbidities following anti-cancer drug use need careful consideration in case of teenage and young adults.”

Two killed as car hits truck

Chennai: Two men were killed when the car they had been travelling in hit a truck in Kancheepuram on Friday night. Police said, “Mohammed Parvez (28) was travelling to Bengaluru with four of his friends. When the car was running on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway around 8.30 pm, it dashed against a truck. Car driver Vignesh tried to overtake a car ahead of them and hit the truck. Mohammed Parvez and his friend Anas Mohammed (22) died on the spot.” Vignesh and three other friends of Parvez were seriously injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
leukemia cancer Tyacon 2018 Adyar Cancer Institute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to