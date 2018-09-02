By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teenage and young adult (TYA) cancer constitutes six per cent of all cancers with leukemia being the most common malignancy in both sexes, according to experts.

TYA age group constitutes those in 15-29 age group and persons belonging to first half in the age group are prone to pediatric cancer.

Speaking at Tyacon 2018, chairman of the Adyar Cancer Institute Dr V Shanta said pediatric cancers showed improved survival in Tyacon group. “Use of anti-cancer drugs like alkylating agents, anthrax cyclones, and platinums radiation therapy all have long-term morbidities and have to be considered very carefully prior to their use.

Fertility preservation, psychosocial support, prevention of cardiac and pulmonary morbidities following anti-cancer drug use need careful consideration in case of teenage and young adults.”

Two killed as car hits truck

Chennai: Two men were killed when the car they had been travelling in hit a truck in Kancheepuram on Friday night. Police said, “Mohammed Parvez (28) was travelling to Bengaluru with four of his friends. When the car was running on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway around 8.30 pm, it dashed against a truck. Car driver Vignesh tried to overtake a car ahead of them and hit the truck. Mohammed Parvez and his friend Anas Mohammed (22) died on the spot.” Vignesh and three other friends of Parvez were seriously injured.