Plea to shift medical students out of defunct institute

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea for a direction to State government to transfer 103 second-year students of Ponnaiyah Ramajayam Institute of Medical Sciences in Manamai-Nallur in Kancheepuram district, which has become defunct, to other medical colleges, has been filed in the Madras High Court.

Justice S S Sundar, before whom the writ petition from S U Archana of Maduravoyal and 102 others came up for hearing last week, issued notice to the authorities concerned, returnable in two weeks.

According to advocate H Rajasekar, the medical college, a new one, was started in 2016-17 academic year. The petitioner students were admitted in the first year MBBS course during 2016-17 under the government and management quotas, after passing through NEET.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, however, debarred the college from making admissions for 2017-18 and 2018-19, as it had miserably failed to rectify deficiencies pointed out by MCI.

Since the college management was under severe financial constraints, it could not pay salary to the teaching and non-teaching staff for the past six months and they had left the college. The hospital attached to the college was also closed down. Petitioner students were left in the lurch and their future was bleak. Hence, the present petition.

‘Take action against encroachers’

Chennai: The Tiruvannamalai Collector has been directed by the Madras High Court to identify all encroachments in the district and initiate action against encroachers as well as the officials concerned for their lethargy. Disposing of a writ petition from T Rajesh, Justice S M Subramaniam directed the Collector to ensure that public and government lands are protected. The petition prayed for protection for a piece of land measuring 2,000 sq.ft which had been assigned to him in 2009 by the government. He alleged that N Shanmugam, president of Boyar Sangam, was attempting to encroach on the said land, using his political influence.

CB-CID TO probe into genuineness of motor accident claim

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the CB CID in Dharmapuri to ascertain the genuineness of a motor accident claim, alleged to be a bogus one. Justice MV Muralidharan gave the direction while passing interim orders on an appeal from HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Limited in Mumbai, assailing a decree dated September 16, 2014 of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Harur. After going through the policies produced by claimant and the insurance company, the judge said that the one produced by the claimant did not tally with model policy of the company.

Therefore, there is force in the submission of insurer that the claimant obtained a favourable order on the basis of a bogus policy. Therefore, the genuineness of the policy is to be ascertained, the judge added and directed the CB-CID Inspector to hold an enquiry and register an FIR. One Kaviarasan’s bicycle was hit behind by a motorcycle owned by one Neelamegam, while going to school on July 2, 2009. He had sustained injuries. His father moved the local tribunal, seeking a compensation of `5 lakh. The insurance firm filed a counter stating that the motorbike was not insured at the time of accident. It also raised a doubt with regard to the veracity of the policy produced by the claimant. However, the MAC Tribunal awarded `1.36 lakh. Challenging the same the insurance company has filed present plea.

Centre TOLD TO List steps taken to stop fishermen from crossing border

Chennai: The Centre has been directed by a division bench of the Madras High Court to list the steps taken to prevent Indian fishermen from crossing the international border while fishing in high seas. Bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad gave the direction when the petition from LTA Peter Rayan of Fisherman Care, came up for hearing on Friday. The bench asked the Assistant Solicitor General why the Centre should not supply GPS to the fishermen to enable them to make sure that they are fishing within Indian waters.