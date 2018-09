Power shutdown schedule for Monday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by Tangedco in Chennai city on Monday from 9 am to 4 pm in these following areas.

Kodungaiyur: Muthamizh Nagar 1st, 2nd and 3rd blocks, Meenambal Sivaraj Street, Ambethkar Street,

Srinivasa Perumal Kovil Street (one part). Velachery: Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Part of Tharamani 100 ft Link Road, Udhayam Nagar, Amirtham Avenue, Bharani Street, Bhavani Amman Kovil Street, Kallukuttai, Bharathi Nagar and Godhavari Street.

Neelankarai: Kohinoor Complex, Rajendran Garden, Pandian Nagar, Bismillah Nagar, Teachers Colony, Workers Estate, Raja Nagar, Maraikayar Nagar, Blue Beach Road, Sea View Avenue, ECR- Vettuvankanni Road. Villivakkam: East and South Mada Street, Narayana Maistry Street, Welcome Colony, Ponnan Kinaru Street, T V Amman Kovil Street, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Thiruvallur Street, Chennai Battai Street,

Dr Ambedhkar Street, Seeyalam Street, and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.