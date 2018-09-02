Home States Tamil Nadu

Search on for woman for killing 2 kids; paramour held

The police apprehended the man and found that the duo had planned to murder Vijay and children since they were hindrances to their relationship.

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:47 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old woman who allegedly poisoned to death her two children to elope with a man she was believed to be in a relationship with is on the police radar while the man has been arrested.
Vijay (35), who works at a bank in Chennai, lives with his family in Kundrathur. His wife, Abirami (33), was a homemaker.

The couple were married eight years ago and have two kids, Ajai (7) and Karumila (5).
“On Friday night, Vijay called his wife to say that he would not come home and that he would return on Saturday morning. As he returned around 7 am, he saw the house locked and saw his wife’s two-wheeler missing. He tried calling his wife but her phone was switched off. He broke open the door and found his children lying on the bed foaming at mouth. A shocked Vijay alerted the ambulance and rushed them to a private hospital nearby,” said an investigation officer.

The doctors, however, declared them dead on arrival and informed the Kundrathur police who, in turn, rushed to the spot and collected evidence.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Abirami had poisoned her children to murder them. The police suspect that she could be in a relationship with Sundaram, who works in a restaurant nearby. The police apprehended the man and found that the duo had planned to murder Vijay and children since they were hindrances to their relationship.

