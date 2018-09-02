Seven dead, over 30 hurt as buses collide in Salem

Home States Tamil Nadu

The accident occurred on the Salem-Bengaluru highway in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

SALEM: As many as seven persons were killed and 30 grievously injured after two buses collided head on near Mamagangam in Salem on Saturday. While one -- a private bus -- was headed from Salem to Krishnagiri, the other -- a mini van -- was headed from Salem to Bengaluru. The accident occurred on the Salem-Bengaluru highway in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

A mini van loaded with flowers was parked along the highway; driver of the private bus -- Sureshkumar -- steered away to avoid it but ended up hitting the median and crossing over it to collide into the bus coming in the opposite direction. This bus was headed to Palakkad from Bengaluru. While the former had over 20 passengers, the latter had over 30.  

The front part of one bus was completely damaged. Seven passengers died on the spot and 30 others were injured. On information, collector Rohini R, commissioner of police Shankar and other officials rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operation. While 20 of the injured were admitted to government Salem hospital, 15 were taken to a private hospital in the same area.

The deceased were identified as S Jem Jacob (58) of Karikulam Palli of Kerala, Shanu (28), Siji Vincent (35), Tinu Joseph (32), George Joseph (60) and his wife Albhonza (55) -- all from Kerala; one remained unknown. A three-year-old child lying near a dead woman was rescued and sent to children’s home.

The Collector told media persons that the driver’s drowsiness could have been the reason for him going over the median; he had dozed off at the wheel about two-three times. The passengers too gave statements to this effect.

