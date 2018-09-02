Spiritual healer death: Woman held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman who allegedly murdered a spiritual healer was arrested after the hospital certified her mentally fit on Friday.

On the night of August 27, the spiritual healer at Triplicane was burnt to death by an unidentified person who threw an inflammatory liquid on him. Syed Fazruddin, 60, was offering prayers and blessings in his usual place in a rented place in a building opposite the mosque when a group of woman approached him around 8 pm. As they were leaving, a person in burqa threw a liquid on Fazruddin and it immediately caught fire.

The woman was identified as Nafeen Taj (44) from Royapettah, who was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage.