Home States Tamil Nadu

Spiritual healer death: Woman held

A woman who allegedly murdered a spiritual healer was arrested after the hospital certified her mentally fit on Friday.

Published: 02nd September 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman who allegedly murdered a spiritual healer was arrested after the hospital certified her mentally fit on Friday.

On the night of August 27, the spiritual healer at Triplicane was burnt to death by an unidentified person who threw an inflammatory liquid on him. Syed Fazruddin, 60, was offering prayers and blessings in his usual place in a rented place in a building opposite the mosque when a group of woman approached him around 8 pm. As they were leaving, a person in burqa threw a liquid on Fazruddin and it immediately caught fire.

The woman was identified as Nafeen Taj (44) from Royapettah, who was tracked down with the help of CCTV footage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Spiritual healer murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to