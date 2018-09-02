Three school boys held for allegedly sexually harassing classmate in Tamil Nadu

By PTI

PERAMBALUR: Three students of a private school here were arrested here Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing their classmate, police said.

Four class ten students of the school had repeatedly 'sexually harassed' the minor boy, who complained to his father about it, they said.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested three boys and produced them before a local court today.

Later, they were lodged in a borstal school in Tiruchirapalli. One boy is absconding, police said adding a search is on to trace him.