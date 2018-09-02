Woman seeks Rs 10 lakh aid for medical negligence for conceiving despite sterilisation 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman who had undergone sterilisation but conceived again and gave birth to a third female child has moved the Madras High Court for a direction to the government to pay compensation of Rs10 lakh for the medical negligence on the part of the doctors attached to the Government Hospital in Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district.

Justice R Mahadevan, before whom the petition came up on August 31 last, issued a notice to the Medical Officer of the Government Medical College Hospital, Nagercoil, State Health Secretary, Director of Medical Education and to the Deputy Director, Medical Rural Development, Nagercoil, returnable in two weeks.

According to Dhanam of Aralvaimozhi, she got married in 2010 and gave birth to two female children. When the second child was born on April 5, 2014 at the hospital in Nagercoil, she underwent tubectomy and the sterilisation certificate was issued to her. The local tahsildar also issued a certificate for getting benefits under the Female Children Welfare Scheme.

When she went to the hospital for some other problem on April 5, 2017, however, she was found to have conceived again. And she gave birth to the third child on September 29, 2017.