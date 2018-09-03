Applications invited from Tamil scholars, orphanages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr M A M Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust has invited applications from eligible persons and institutions for the best Tamil scholar and best orphanage home awards for this year.

In a statement, the trust has said that with the objective of helping the downtrodden, encouraging meritorious students and helping those in need of medical assistance, the trust has intended to give away awards to the best Tamil scholar and the best orphanage home in Tamil Nadu this year.

Awards will be given at a function in the last week of September.

The applications should reach the Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust office on or before September 10, addressed to Dr M A M Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust, 82, Santhome High Road, Rajah Annamalaipuram, Chennai-600 028, added the statement.