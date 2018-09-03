Assaulted for resisting rape, woman dies

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 45-year-old woman died on Saturday night, after she was attacked during an alleged rape attempt near Vikravandi. Two youth have been arrested.

According to police, the woman was lying with injuries behind bushes along Chengamedu road in the morning on August 25. Passersby thought that she had died and informed police, who found that she was unconscious. She was rushed to the GH.

Two days later, she woke up and gave the cops details. The woman told the policemen that she had been waiting to board a bus at the Villupuram new bus stand at night on August 24. At that time, Prabhu and Pushparaj offered her lift on the bike. She joined them as she had known them.

When they reached Paniyur, the rider took Sengamedu road instead of Sinthamani road. Later, they parked the bike by the roadside and dragged her to an isolated place and tried to rape her. As the woman shouted for help, the duo attacked her after which fainted and woke up in hospital, said the police.