Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court upholds Tami Nadu government's decision disallowing fast at Marina beach

The court allowed an appeal by the state government against the single judge order directing the city police commissioner to allow him to conduct the protest.

Published: 03rd September 2018 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 10:14 PM   |  A+A-

A Jallikattu protester sleeping with his poster on the sands of Marina. (Shiba Prasad Sahu |EPS)

A Jallikattu protester sleeping with his poster on the sands of Marina. (Shiba Prasad Sahu |EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday set aside a single judge order permitting farmer leader P Ayyakannu to stage a one-day fast at the Marina beach here.

The court allowed an appeal by the state government against the single judge order directing the city police commissioner to allow him to conduct the protest.

"The right to protest, no doubt, is available to all the citizens in a democratic country like ours. Unfortunately, this right to protest has been continuously misunderstood as a right to inconvenience the general public," a division bench of Justice K K Sasidharan and Justice R Subramanian said.

"The protesters who claim to espouse the cause of the public often forget that their right to protest ends when the other person's right to free movement and right to not to listen to starts," the bench added.

While pointing out that a complete ban would amount to an unreasonable restriction, the Supreme Court had upheld the right of the government to place reasonable restrictions with reference to the time and the place at which such protests or public meetings are to be held, it said.

Ayyakkannu had moved the high court after the police denied him and his farmers' group permission to go on a 90-day fast at Marina Beach demanding that the Centre set up the Cauvery Water Management Board.

Ayyakkannu and other farmers have earlier staged protests on the Cauvery issue in New Delhi.

Allowing the state government's appeal, the court said "we find that the restrictions placed are reasonable and they do not in any manner curtail the freedom guaranteed under Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution of India.

" The court placed the affidavit on record. It is made clear that the policy decision taken by the state government not to allow any form of protests or dharnas on the sands of Marina or on the service road or on Kamaraj Salai should be adhered to strictly in future," the bench said.

The exceptions cited were homage to leaders, whose samadhis or statues are situated on the Marina, and Republic Day parade, besides conducting awareness programmes by holding marathons and rallies.

"Petitioner/respondent has no vested right to demand that he would conduct his protest or fast only at place chosen by him and not at the place offered by the authorities," the bench said.

It also found fault with vehicles belonging to state transport corporations and other government departments, awaiting inauguration or induction, parked on Kamaraj Salai and thereby leading to traffic snarls.

"We hope that the government takes into account the inconvenience caused to the public because of such actions and restrict such parking of new vehicles at Kamaraj Salai at the time of launching or induction (into service)," the bench said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Jallikattu protest Marina beach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India