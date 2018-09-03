On Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan's plaint, 28-year-old scholar booked for raising 'anti-BJP slogan' on flight

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi police on Monday booked a 28-year-old research scholar for allegedly raising anti-BJP slogans on a flight from Chennai to Thoothukudi based on a complaint filed by Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The scholar, S Lois Sofia, pursuing research at the University of Montreal, Canada, and Soundararajan were on the same flight to Thoothukudi from Chennai. Sofia was travelling along with her parents. According to sources, when Soundararajan tried to take her luggage, kept near Sofia’s bag, the latter raised an “anti-BJP slogan”. After the flight landed, Soundarajan questioned Sofia’s “anti-BJP slogan” at the airport lounge, and sought an apology from the student. However, Sofia refused to apologise. The entire scene unfolded in front of BJP cadre, said sources.

When the airport police authorities were informed of the incident, they tried to pacify the BJP leader, but in vain. Soundararajan reportedly insisted that Sofia’s anti-BJP comments were not in line with the right to free expression. Later, addressing media persons outside the airport, Soundararajan questioned Sofia’s background. "I can face criticisms at any time, but not inside an aircraft,” she said.

Sofia’s father, Dr Samy, a retired government doctor, told TNIE that Sofia, had raised an anti-BJP slogan but in a normal tone. “She didn’t criticise anyone personally. Though I told the BJP leader that my daughter did not speak anything against Prime Minister Modi or even Soundararajan herself, the BJP cadre gathered there used unparliamentary language against my daughter, and verbally threatened her of dire consequences, especially after she refused to apologise," he added.

Soundararajan lodged a complaint with airport police authorities seeking action against the research scholar. The police questioned Sofia for two hours, before handing her to the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Pudhukottai. The AWPS has booked Sofia under Section 290 and 505 (1)(b) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 75 (1)(C) of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act. She was produced before Judicial Magistrate Thamilselvi and remanded.

Meanwhile, Dr Samy lodged a complaint at the AWPS against Tamilisai Soundararajan and the BJP cadre for verbally abusing Sofia. However, the police said that at the moment they were not registering an FIR based on the complaint.