On Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan's plaint, scholar booked for raising 'anti-BJP slogan' on flight

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi police on Monday booked a 28-year-old research scholar for allegedly raising anti-BJP slogans on a flight from Chennai to Thoothukudi based on a complaint filed by Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan. The scholar was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days but as she developed abdominal pains, she was hospitalised in custody,

S Lois Sofia, who is pursuing research at the University of Montreal in Canada, and Soundararajan were on the same flight to Thoothukudi from Chennai. Sofia was travelling with her parents who live in Kandancolony, Thoothukudi. According to sources, when Soundararajan tried to take her luggage, which was near Sofia’s bag, the latter raised an “anti-BJP slogan”. After the flight landed, Soundarajan questioned Sofia’s “anti-BJP slogan” at the airport lounge, and sought an apology. However, Sofia refused to apologise. The entire scene unfolded in front of BJP cadre gathered there.

On being informed of the matter, airport police tried to pacify the BJP leader, but in vain. Soundararajan reportedly insisted that Sofia’s anti-BJP comments were not in line with the right to free expression. Later, addressing media persons outside the airport, she raised questions about Sofia’s background. “I can face criticisms at any time, but not inside an aircraft,” she said. Sofia’s father, Dr A A Samy, a retired government doctor, said Sofia had raised an anti-BJP slogan but in a normal tone.

‘BJP cadre threatened my daughter’

“She didn’t criticise anyone personally. Though I told the BJP leader that my daughter did not speak anything against PM Modi or even Soundararajan herself, the BJP cadre used unparliamentary language against my daughter, and verbally threatened her, especially after she refused to apologise,” her father said.

Soundararajan lodged a complaint with airport police seeking action against Sofia. Police questioned Sofia for two hours, before handing her over to the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Pudukottai.

The AWPS has booked Sofia under Section 290 (committing public nuisance) and 505 (1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the IPC and Section 75 (1)(C) of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act (behaving in a violent or boisterous or disorderly or riotous or indecent manner which causes or is likely to cause a breach of public peace in a public place). She was produced before Judicial Magistrate Thamilselvi who remanded her for 15 days. Meanwhile, Dr Samy lodged a complaint at the AWPS against Tamilisai and the BJP cadre for verbally abusing Sofia. However, police said that they were not registering an FIR at the moment.

DMK President MK Stalin condemned Sofia’s arrest and demanded her release. ”If those shouting such slogans were arrested, it could be lakhs (of us). I too raise the slogan - Fascist BJP rule should end,” he tweeted.