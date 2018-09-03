Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan gets 28-year-old scholar arrested for raising 'anti-BJP slogan in flight'

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Tamilisai Soundararajan, the BJP president for Tamil Nadu, has filed a police complaint against a 28-year-old research scholar for allegedly raising anti-BJP slogans during a flight to Thoothukudi.

Based on Soundararajan’s complaint, the scholar, S Lois Sofia pursuing research at University of Montreal, Canada, was remanded.

As it turns out, Sofia and Soundararajan were on the same flight returning to Thoothukudi from Chennai. Sofia was travelling along with her parents when the incident happened on Monday.

According to sources, when the Soundararajan tried to take her luggage kept near Sofia’s bag, the latter raised an “anti-BJP slogan”. After the flight landed, she questioned Sofia’s “anti-BJP slogan” at the airport lounge, and also sought for an apology from the student. However, Sofia refused. To add salt to Soundararajan’s wounded pride, the entire scene unfolded in front of the party cadre, said sources.

When the airport police authorities were informed of the incident, they swung into action and tried to pacify the BJP leader, but in vain. Soundararajan insisted that Sofia’s anti-BJP rant was not in line with the right to expression.

Later, addressing media persons outside the airport, Soundararajan stated that she questioned Sofia’s background. "I can face criticisms at any time, but not when I am inside an aircraft,” she said.

Sofia’s father, Dr Samy, a retired government doctor, admitted to TNIE that Sofia, indeed, raised an anti-BJP slogan but that it was in a normal tone only. “She didn’t criticise anyone personally. Though I told the BJP leader that his daughter did not speak anything against Prime Minister Modi or even Soundararajan herself, the BJP cadre gathered there used unparliamentary words at my daughter, and verbally threatened her of dire consequences, especially after she refused to apologise," he added.

Soundararajan lodged a complaint with airport police authorities seeking action against the research scholar. The police questioned Sofia for two hours, and handed her to All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Pudhukottai. She was interrogated at the AWPS till 7.15 pm.

The AWPS has booked Sofia under section 290, 505 (1)(b) IPC and section 75 (1)(C) Tamil Nadu City Police Act. She was produced before Judicial Magistrate Thamilselvi.

Meanwhile, Dr Samy tried to file a complaint with AWPS against Tamilisai Soundararajan and the BJP cadre for verbally abusing Sofia and issuing criminal intimidation. However, the police said that, at the moment, they were not registering an FIR based on the complaint.