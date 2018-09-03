Tamil Nadu government's 'indifference' led to collapse of Mukkombu dam shutter: DMK

By PTI

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: The opposition DMK on Monday blamed the Tamil Nadu government for the collapse of nine shutters of Mukkombu regulator dam across river Coleroon near here, saying it could have been averted had proper inspection been carried out.

Talking to reporters after inspecting the dam, DMK President MK Stalin alleged that the government's indifference had led to the collapse of the shutters.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami had on August 24 said repair work would be completed soon, but only 40 per cent of the work had been completed so far, he claimed.

Nine of the 45 shutters of Mukkombu regulator dam collapsed on August 22 due to continuous heavy flow of water in the preceding days.