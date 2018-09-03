Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Visually challenged children donate Rs 20,000 for Kerala flood relief

The children from Pudukkottai Government School for the visually challenged took the initiative to help the flood-affected after coming to know about the damages caused by the devastating floods.

Published: 03rd September 2018 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo | Vishnu Prathap/EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: It was a heartening occasion for all, who were present at Collector office here on Monday when a group of 37 students contributed Rs. 20,639 to the district Collector, S Ganhesh, towards Kerala flood relief.

The children from Pudukkottai Government School for the visually challenged took the initiative to help the flood-affected after coming to know about the damages caused by the devastating floods in Kerala, said their instructors.

Despite all odds, they began collecting money from their families, friends and teachers for the cause, and succeeded in collecting the huge amount, added instructors.

When they approached the Collector, to hand over their contribution, he was overwhelmed by their gesture. 

Hailing their efforts, he wrote, "By collecting such a huge amount despite all odds, the children have become an inspiration for everyone."

 

TAGS
Kerala flood relief Kerala floods Pudukkottai Government School

