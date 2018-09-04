Home States Tamil Nadu

4,858 acres in Villupuram, Dindigul districts notified as reserve forests

The State Environment and Forest department has notified a whopping 4,858 acres in Villupuram and Dindigul districts as reserve forests.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:The State Environment and Forest department has notified a whopping 4,858 acres in Villupuram and Dindigul districts as reserve forests. A majority of these lands are part of vast spans of the Kalrayan Hills in Eastern Ghats. An official notification was published in the  gazette on August 29.

The department has passed the notification exercising its powers conferred under Section 16 of the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882 and the notification will come into force from March. 2019. Forest officials told Express that more lands are scheduled to be declared as reserve forest, especially in Kalrayan Hills. A total of 1,648.67 hectares (4,072 acres) have been declared as reserve forest in Malliyampadi and Vazhapadi villages in Chinna Salem of Villupuram alone. Another 241.745 hectares (600 acres) fall under Alanur and Serapattu in Keeripuli forest block in Sankarapuram taluk, previously known as Kallakurichi. All these lands form part of isolated mountain chain called Kalrayan Hills.

Confirming the development, Villupuram district forest officer Abhishek Tomar told Express that by virtue of this notification, the lands will enjoy highest protection. To a query, he said these are not completely revenue lands. “Most of these lands are reserve lands earlier notified under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, 1882. Under the Act, we have reserved land and unreserved land. We try to gradually convert reserved land into reserve forest for better protection,” Tomar said.

Though Kalrayan Hills doesn’t have larger mammals, it is an important forest ecosystem. There is a presence of endangered black buck, barking deer and sloth bear. Jungle cats, jackal, spotted deer, mouse deer, porcupine and pythons are  commonly seen animals. Birds such as grey jungle fowl, grey partridge, pigeons, and red turtle doves are also spotted. Sambar in a few numbers and spotted deer are seen at Tagarai, Puttai, Parigam, Rengappanur and Phanjipattu. The open scrub jungles provide an avian habitat for quails, jungle fowl and partridges.  

The inhabitants of Kalrayan Hills also hold a fairly good traditional knowledge of resources. The knowledgeable communities, especially hill tribes, are the primary group who possess a broad knowledge of plants and the use of natural resources. Their traditional knowledge is proved as invaluable and has contributed to formulation of traditional remedies for diseases such as gastric, dermal, dental, gynaecological, fever and malaria, poisonous bites, etc.

The department has also notified 50.07 hectares  in the Sirangattupatti forest block in Natham taluk, 16.38 hectares in Sethur forest and 9.14 hectares in Adukkum forest block in Kodaikanal in Dindigul as reserve forest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State Environment Forest department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India