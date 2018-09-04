Bail for jailed scholar who raised 'anti-BJP' slogan at Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thoothukudi flight

By Express News Service

Thoothukudi police today granted bail to S Lois Sofia, the research scholar who was arrested yesterday for shouting slogans in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan on a flight.

S Lois Sofia, the research student from the University of Montreal in Canada, and Soundararajan were on the Thoothukudi-bound flight from Chennai. Sofia was travelling with her parents who live in Kandancolony, Thoothukudi. According to sources, when Soundararajan tried to take her luggage, which was near Sofia’s bag, the latter raised an “anti-BJP slogan”. After the flight landed, Soundararajan questioned Sofia’s “anti-BJP slogan” at the airport lounge, and sought an apology. However, Sofia refused to apologise.

The scholar was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days but as she developed abdominal pains, she was hospitalised in custody.

Soundararajan lodged a complaint with airport police seeking action against Sofia. Police questioned Sofia for two hours, before handing her over to the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Pudukottai.

Lois was charged under IPC Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 290 (public nuisance) and Section 75 of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act.

Sofia’s father, Dr A A Samy, a retired government doctor, said Sofia had raised an anti-BJP slogan but in a normal tone.

Dr Samy has also lodged a complaint at the AWPS against Tamilisai and the BJP cadre for verbally abusing Sofia. However, police said that they were not registering an FIR at the moment.

(With inputs from online desk)