Home States Tamil Nadu

Bail for jailed scholar who raised 'anti-BJP' slogan at Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thoothukudi flight

Sofia's father has also lodged a complaint at the All Women Police Station against Tamilisai and the BJP cadre for verbally abusing Sofia.

Published: 04th September 2018 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Losi Sofia, the scholar who raised anti-BJP slogans on a flight with Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

Thoothukudi police today granted bail to S Lois Sofia, the research scholar who was arrested yesterday for shouting slogans in the presence of Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan on a flight.

S Lois Sofia, the research student from the University of Montreal in Canada, and Soundararajan were on the Thoothukudi-bound flight from Chennai. Sofia was travelling with her parents who live in Kandancolony, Thoothukudi. According to sources, when Soundararajan tried to take her luggage, which was near Sofia’s bag, the latter raised an “anti-BJP slogan”. After the flight landed, Soundararajan questioned Sofia’s “anti-BJP slogan” at the airport lounge, and sought an apology. However, Sofia refused to apologise.

The scholar was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days but as she developed abdominal pains, she was hospitalised in custody.

Soundararajan lodged a complaint with airport police seeking action against Sofia. Police questioned Sofia for two hours, before handing her over to the All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Pudukottai.

Lois was charged under IPC Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 290 (public nuisance) and Section 75 of the Tamil Nadu City Police Act.

Sofia’s father, Dr A A Samy, a retired government doctor, said Sofia had raised an anti-BJP slogan but in a normal tone.

Dr Samy has also lodged a complaint at the AWPS against Tamilisai and the BJP cadre for verbally abusing Sofia. However, police said that they were not registering an FIR at the moment.

(With inputs from online desk)

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
anti-BJP slogan research scholar arrest Thoothukudi flight Sophia Lois Sophia Tamilisai Soundararajan Tamil Nadu BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India