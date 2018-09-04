Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami continues review meetings

Palaniswami also enquired about the old age pension scheme, patta transfer, provision of house pattas to the poor, flood prevention works for the ensuing monsoon season.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:00 AM

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami during the review meeting on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday continued review meetings with District Collectors on the progress made in development and welfare schemes of the State government.The exercise is expected to last a few more days.

During the deliberations, the CM enquired about the distribution of fertilisers and seeds to the farmers, supply of essential commodities to public, kudimaramathu works, drinking water supply in rural and urban local bodies, provision of basic amenities including road facility, sanitary works, banning plastics and construction of green houses etc.

Palaniswami also enquired about the old age pension scheme, patta transfer, provision of house pattas to the poor, flood prevention works for the ensuing monsoon season, steps taken to dispose of the petitions received from public during grievance redressal days, providing gold for making ‘thali’ for girls from poor families etc.

