Home States Tamil Nadu

Court imposes Rs 10,000 on director Shankar in connection with ‘Enthiran’

The matter relates to a civil suit from Tamil writer Arur Tamil Nadan, who claimed the story of the movie was his.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on film director Shankar for non- prosecuting a case filed in connection with Tamil feature film “Enthiran”, starring superstar Rajinikanth.Justice M Sundar, who imposed the exemplary cost of Rs 10,000 on Monday, directed him to pay it to the Blue Cross Society and adjourned the matter till September 12.

The matter relates to a civil suit from Tamil writer Arur Tamil Nadan, who claimed the story of the movie was his.

He prayed for a directive to Shankar to pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore.Earlier, Shankar was directed by the court to appear for cross-examination, but he allegedly did not do so.Meanwhile, he submitted that he had enough materials to prove that the story is no way connected with the plaintiff.When the matter came up for hearin on Monday, Shankar’s counsel explained the inability of Shankar to appear before the judge, as he was engaged with shooting of a film. Raising an objection, the counsel for petitioner submitted that only to drag case,  Shankar had not appeared in proceedings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India