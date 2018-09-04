Court imposes Rs 10,000 on director Shankar in connection with ‘Enthiran’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on film director Shankar for non- prosecuting a case filed in connection with Tamil feature film “Enthiran”, starring superstar Rajinikanth.Justice M Sundar, who imposed the exemplary cost of Rs 10,000 on Monday, directed him to pay it to the Blue Cross Society and adjourned the matter till September 12.

The matter relates to a civil suit from Tamil writer Arur Tamil Nadan, who claimed the story of the movie was his.

He prayed for a directive to Shankar to pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore.Earlier, Shankar was directed by the court to appear for cross-examination, but he allegedly did not do so.Meanwhile, he submitted that he had enough materials to prove that the story is no way connected with the plaintiff.When the matter came up for hearin on Monday, Shankar’s counsel explained the inability of Shankar to appear before the judge, as he was engaged with shooting of a film. Raising an objection, the counsel for petitioner submitted that only to drag case, Shankar had not appeared in proceedings.