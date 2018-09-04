DMK demands Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption book Health Minster citing I-T communique

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party, DMK, on Monday demanded that the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) register a case against Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, citing the communication sent by the Income Tax (IT) department.

The party’s organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member RS Bharathi, in a complaint lodged with the Director of DVAC, said, “I reiterate that the information contained in the communication of the Income Tax department to you (as reported in the press/media) or to the Government of Tamil Nadu makes out a prima facie case and requires no preliminary enquiry. Hence, I request you to register a case against C Vijayabaskar and others and investigate as per law.”

Saying that it was the third complaint lodged by the opposition party against the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister (Vijayabaskar), Bharathi lamented that it had become the practice of DVAC not to register an FIR even though enough materials were submitted in the complaint itself.

He said the DVAC is an independent body and should be not subservient to the persons in power and non-registering of an FIR despite the fact that it makes out a cognisable offence is also punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

'Don't be subservient'

