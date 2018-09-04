Madras High Court slams nationalised banks for granting loans sans security

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Madras HC has slammed the nationalised banks for sanctioning huge loans running into crores to big companies without sufficient security.

“People are begging for educational and farm loans after offering collateral. Do not try to safeguard officials of the banks in this case and nobody can escape the SARFAESI Act (Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002). We will set an example by passing orders in this case, which will be a lesson to whole country,” Justice R Mahadevan said.

The judge was passing interim orders on a writ petition from the Stressed Assets Management (SAM) branch of the SBI challenging the proceedings, dated July 31 last of the Adjudicating Authority of the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the issue relating to grant of `820 crore to Kanishk Gold without proper collateral security.

Have your officers verified the documents before sanctioning the loan? What is the total amount of the loan sanctioned? What is the worth of properties offered for security? - these were the questions the judge posed.

Then the judge asked the counsel for the Deputy director of Enforcement Directorate N Ananthie, who was present in the court, to collect details about the involvement of the officials involved in the case, investigate and file a report in detail. The matter will be taken up on September 17.

Earlier, the SBI counsel told the judge that there was dereliction of duty on the part of the officers of the ED, who had investigated the case. They had taken the statement of the accused as gospel truth. Symbolic possession of the properties was already taken by the bank. The official, who was involved in the day-to-day affairs of the case, had explained the details, he added.

The ED submitted in its counter-affidavit that as per the forensic audit report, there were misrepresentation and falsification of records, diversion of funds and disposal of the stocks by Kanishk Gold. The total loss caused to the bank due to the fraud works out to `824.15 crore (outstanding as on December 31, 2017 plus interest) and the security available with the banks to cover the said loss was just `158.65 crore, the realisable value of the immovable properties of the firm.

The matter relates to the loan granted to Kanishk Gold Private Limited by the nationalised banks including the SBI to the tune of `700 crore, which accumulated to `820 crore with interest up to March 15 last. The banks took action under the SARFAESI Act and took symbolic possession of nine properties of the company.

While so, the ED attached the properties of Kanishk Gold under the PML Act, against which the SBI moved the High Court to stay further proceedings of the ED. It contended that the attachment order had scuttled the frantic efforts of the banks from realising the money lent.

The ED’s counter-affidavit added that the sign of sickness of the company was noticed when it delayed servicing interest for March 2017 in respect of eight member banks. Subsequently on May 27, 2017, the consortium members visited its corporate office, factory and showrooms and found that there was no activity.

On the same day, Bhoopesh Kumar Jain of Kanishqkgave a letter admitting falsification of records since 2009 and removal of stocks secured to the lenders. A joint inspection conducted on May 30, 2017 revealed that there was no activity and no stock in the factory and the showrooms of Kanishk. The other centres also were found locked during the subsequent visits by the consortium members, it added.