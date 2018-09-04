Home States Tamil Nadu

Take action in bogus case, Namakkal SP told

The Madras High Court has directed the Namakkal SP to probe the creation of a bogus stay order, register an FIR and proceed against offenders.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Madras High Court has directed the Namakkal SP to probe the creation of a bogus stay order, register an FIR and proceed against offenders. Justice PN Prakash gave the direction, when a petition from JKK Rangammal Charitable Trust came up on Monday.

According to petitioner, the trust had filed a civil suit before the district munsif court in Tiruchengode against three persons for recovery of arrears of rent and possession of premises leased out to them.  Recently, when the Trust proceeded eviction, the three restrained the action,  showing a stay order.Alleging that the order was forged, petitioner has moved the court.

