Threat to Hindu Makkal Katchi leader leader, son: Case likely to be transferred to CB-CID

Published: 04th September 2018 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The case in which five youth — one from Coimbatore and four from Chennai — were arrested for plotting to murder Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampth and his son Omkar Balaji was likely to be transferred to the Special Investigation Division (SID) of Crime Branch-Central Investigation Division (CB-CID) after the accused were reportedly found to be hard-crore sympathisers of ISIS module.

According to highly-placed sources, one of the arrested — S Ismail of Thindivana in Villupuram — was reportedly a member of Islamic State for Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK). “There were reports about 24 people from across the State being supporters of the IS module. All five accused are hardcore supporters of the IS module; hence, a dedicated team has to investigate to explore the larger conspiracy,” the source explained. To allow for a dedicated team to work on the case, it would be transferred to CB-CID in a week’s time.

Then, all five accused would be taken under police custody for further investigation. Meanwhile, city police informed that two more youth — Faisal (25) and Anwar (24) — had aided the five-member unit. Police had collected more information about their whereabouts and were inquiring about their connection to Ashik — an accused who was from Sundaram street in the city. Faisal was arrested on Monday.

R Ashik (25) of Sundaram street in Coimbatore, S Ismail (25) of Villupuram district, S Shalavudeen (25), I Jafeer Sadiq Ali (29) and S Samsudeen (20) of Chennai were arrested for hatching a plot to kill the Hindu outfit leaders.

5 held from rly station

The city police, based on a tip-off from Central intelligence agencies, arrested five Muslim youth for reportedly hatching a plot to murder Arjun Sampath and his son Omkar Balaji, on Saturday night. Four were already on the radar of the intelligence agencies when they showed up at Coimbatore Junction; the fifth person had gone to the station to receive the other four.

