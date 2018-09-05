Home States Tamil Nadu

4 old rakes of Nellai, Podhigai Expresses to be used for special trains

With the 495-km Chennai-Madurai route electrified with double lines in February this year, southern Tamil Nadu rail passengers have been pinning their hopes on getting new trains.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purpose only (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has decided not to the use the four old rakes of the Nellai and Podhigai Expresses, for operating any new regular trains. Instead, the rakes will mostly be used for operating special trains and Suvidha trains.

With the 495-km Chennai-Madurai route electrified with double lines in February this year, southern Tamil Nadu rail passengers have been pinning their hopes on getting new trains.

Particularly, passengers from Sengottai have been demanding new train to Kollam via the newly converted Sengottai-Punalur section and also pressing for regularisation of the Chennai Egmore-Sengottai biweekly Silambu Express for several years.

Recently the Railways allotted LHB rakes replacing old ICF rakes in the Nellai and Podhigai Express, as result of which fleet strength has increased by four rakes comprising 96 coaches.  

Sources from the Southern Railway told Express that the four rakes would be used mostly for special trains and might be used as spare coaches for a few regular trains. “Many regular trains operated in TN and Kerala did not have spare coaches. As of now, the four rakes are not available for new trains.”

The newly developed sections including Karur- Namakkal, Palani-Pollachi, Manamadurai- Virudhungar and Sengottai-Punalur remain underutilised.

A few months ago, the Southern Railway top officials informed at press meets that  proposals to introduce the Tambaram-Kollam overnight express train and Mangaluru-Rameswaram Express via Pollachi - Palani  had been sent to the Railway Board for approval.

However, railway sources attributed the delay in introducing new trains to shortage of rakes.
The four LHB rakes which have been allotted to the Nellai and Podhigai Expresses were  utilised for operating special trains for the last couple of months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southern Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age