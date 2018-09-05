4 old rakes of Nellai, Podhigai Expresses to be used for special trains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has decided not to the use the four old rakes of the Nellai and Podhigai Expresses, for operating any new regular trains. Instead, the rakes will mostly be used for operating special trains and Suvidha trains.

With the 495-km Chennai-Madurai route electrified with double lines in February this year, southern Tamil Nadu rail passengers have been pinning their hopes on getting new trains.

Particularly, passengers from Sengottai have been demanding new train to Kollam via the newly converted Sengottai-Punalur section and also pressing for regularisation of the Chennai Egmore-Sengottai biweekly Silambu Express for several years.

Recently the Railways allotted LHB rakes replacing old ICF rakes in the Nellai and Podhigai Express, as result of which fleet strength has increased by four rakes comprising 96 coaches.

Sources from the Southern Railway told Express that the four rakes would be used mostly for special trains and might be used as spare coaches for a few regular trains. “Many regular trains operated in TN and Kerala did not have spare coaches. As of now, the four rakes are not available for new trains.”

The newly developed sections including Karur- Namakkal, Palani-Pollachi, Manamadurai- Virudhungar and Sengottai-Punalur remain underutilised.

A few months ago, the Southern Railway top officials informed at press meets that proposals to introduce the Tambaram-Kollam overnight express train and Mangaluru-Rameswaram Express via Pollachi - Palani had been sent to the Railway Board for approval.

However, railway sources attributed the delay in introducing new trains to shortage of rakes.

The four LHB rakes which have been allotted to the Nellai and Podhigai Expresses were utilised for operating special trains for the last couple of months.