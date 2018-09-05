Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan suspects ‘some movement’ role behind the sloganeering in flight

On the charge that only because of the pressure given by Tamilisai, Sofia was arrested, Tamilisai denied that, saying “Had I thought of exerting pressure, I could have done that through some other mea

Published: 05th September 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Defending her complaint against S Lois Sofia, hailing from Thoothukudi and pursuing higher studies in Canada, who raised slogans against BJP government on the flight to Thoothukudi on Monday, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday raised suspicions that some movement might be behind Sofia and it should be investigated.

“The way Sofia expressed herself and the way she conducted herself was not that of a common passenger.  So I had a suspicion that some movement might be behind her.  So, I lodged a complaint with the airport authorities about the slogan-raising incident,” Tamilisai told mediapersons at the Chennai airport.

ALSO READ | Unconditional bail granted for jailed scholar S Lois Sofia who raised 'anti-BJP' slogan at Tamilisai 

She said, “I went to Thoothukudi by the 10.20 am flight to take part in the event where more than 1,000 Devendrakula Vellalas joined the BJP. The flight landed. My seat No was 3 and Sophia’s seat No. was 8. When I crossed her seat,  she stood up, raised her hands and shouted a slogan, ‘fascist BJP govt down down. First time, I just ignored her slogan. But she raised the same slogan again.  But I kept quiet.”

Tamilisai said when she came to the airport reception, Sofia passed through that way staring at her.  “At that time, I asked her whether it was proper to raise slogan within the flight and she said she had freedom of expression to do that.  I asked her if it was proper to express that freedom within the flight,’ she added.

On the charge that only because of the pressure given by Tamilisai, Sofia was arrested, Tamilisai denied that, saying “Had I thought of exerting pressure, I could have done that through some other means too.
Condemning DMK president M K Stalin’s tweet in support of Sofia, Tamilisai recalled  Stalin slapped a person in Metro train last year.

“Would all political leaders agree to such slogans raised against them on flights? I did not violate any rules. I have the same rights like them as a woman leader.  Can leaders of two political parties having differing views quarrel in the flight because they have freedom of expression ?”

‘Had it been a slogan against me, I would have ignored it’

Q: Would you be OK if Sofia had raised the slogan somewhere else?

A: Yes. Had Sofia raised this slogan somewhere else, I would have ignored it. See, very often we go for public meetings and there are such incidents and we just leave it at that. She should not have raised the slogan within the flight. Further, I strongly feel that it is not an emotional outburst.  Within flight, such slogan-raising should not be encouraged. I suspected that Sofia’s slogan-raising would have been a preplanned one.  Now, it has been proved with her tweet. The way she behaved created suspicion that she may be associated with some organisation.   

Q: How does saying ‘fascist BJP down’ become a personal attack on you?

A: If she had raised a slogan against me, I would have ignored it.  I am the State president of the BJP and any attack on the party is personal to me.  People are posting umpteen number of memes against me every day. I am not fighting with them.   

Q: Won’t this incident affect the image of their party in Tamil Nadu ?

A: Definitely not. I have not done anything to damage the image of my party.  When someone is belittling my party, I have the right to protect my party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S Lois Sofia Thoothukudi BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age