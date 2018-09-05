Centre raises income ceiling for scholarship

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has increased the family income ceiling for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students from `6 lakh per annum to `8 lakh per annum. The new ceiling is applicable from the 2018-19 academic year.

The MHRD has directed state governments to publicise the revised income ceiling so more students apply for the scholarship.

The Central government gives the scholarship to students from low-income families pursuing graduate, postgraduate and professional courses to help them meet a part of their expenses. As many as 82,000 scholarships are awarded annually.

Students above the 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream in a board examination in Class XII or equivalent, and pursuing regular courses in colleges or universities are eligible. Applications can be sent through the national scholarship portal, www.scholarships.gov.in.

The scholarship is Rs 10,000 per annum at graduation level and Rs 20,000 at the postgraduate level. Students pursuing five-year integrated courses would get Rs 20,000 per annum in the fourth and fifth years. Students pursuing technical courses would get the scholarship till the year of graduation.