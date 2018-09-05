Draft final report on plaint against CM sent to Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption:Advocate-General Vijay Narayan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The draft final report (DFR) on the complaint containing corruption charges against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanichamy has been forwarded to the Commissioner of the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told the Madras High Court on Tuesday.

When the criminal original petition from DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha member R S Bharathi came up for hearing on Tuesday, the AG told Justice Jagdish Chandra that after holding a preliminary probe, the DFR was dispatched to the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption on August 28 last. And it was up to the Vigilance Commissioner to pass orders on the issue.

Petitioner had alleged that the Chief Minister had misused his official position as a Minister during former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s regime and now as the Chief Minister and awarded contracts for five road projects to his friends, benamis and close relatives and thereby caused huge loss to the exchequer and enriched himself and others.

Bharathi lodged a complaint with the DVAC as early as on June 13 last, but the agency had not taken any action on it, he alleged.

Following a plea from the petitioner to grant time to go through the report, the judge adjourned the matter till September 7.