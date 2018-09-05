Home States Tamil Nadu

Four new paramedical courses to be launched

The Health and Family Department will start four new paramedical courses this academic year.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Health and Family Department will start four new paramedical courses this academic year. On Tuesday,  a Government Order (GO) was issued in this regard. The courses will be started in four government medical colleges with a total of 184 seats.

According to a release from the health department, BSc in Accident and Emergency Technology, Operation Theatre and Anaesthesia Technology, Radio and Imaging Technology, and Optometry Course, each with 20 seats and BSc Cardiac Technology course with four seats will begin in Villupuram medical college.

Also, in Pudukottai medical college, BSc in Accident and Emergency Care Technology, and Operation Theatre and Anaesthesia Technology each with 20 seats will be started. In the Madurai medical college BSc in Dialysis Technology Course with 20 seats will be started.

Similarly, in the Vellore medical college, BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology, and Physician Assistant Course, each with 20 seats will be started. The selection committee will fill these seats through counselling, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Health and Family Department Government Order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age