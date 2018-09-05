Four new paramedical courses to be launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Health and Family Department will start four new paramedical courses this academic year. On Tuesday, a Government Order (GO) was issued in this regard. The courses will be started in four government medical colleges with a total of 184 seats.

According to a release from the health department, BSc in Accident and Emergency Technology, Operation Theatre and Anaesthesia Technology, Radio and Imaging Technology, and Optometry Course, each with 20 seats and BSc Cardiac Technology course with four seats will begin in Villupuram medical college.

Also, in Pudukottai medical college, BSc in Accident and Emergency Care Technology, and Operation Theatre and Anaesthesia Technology each with 20 seats will be started. In the Madurai medical college BSc in Dialysis Technology Course with 20 seats will be started.

Similarly, in the Vellore medical college, BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology, and Physician Assistant Course, each with 20 seats will be started. The selection committee will fill these seats through counselling, the release added.